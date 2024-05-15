Oxford senior center receives DIA-artwork reproduction

Oxford’s senior center received a reproduction of Martin Johnson Heade’s 1861 painting “Seascape: Sunset” from the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) on Monday, May 6. The reproduction is part of the institute’s expansion of its “Inside/Out” program to include Oakland County’s senior centers.

Oxford’s senior center is also offering two free trips to the DIA featuring a musical performance. The first trip’s performance, “Melodies of the Museum”, is scheduled for Thursday, June 27, while the second trip is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 14. Museum admission, bus transportation and the musical performances are included in the trips’ free-admission. Both trips are limited to 40 participants.

Oakland County’s senior centers will have art work on display through September in an effort to draw people to the DIA.

Contact the Oxford Parks and Recreation Department at 248-628-1854 for more information. Online: oxparkrec.org. – J.G.