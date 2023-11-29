Oxford shoppers support local businesses during Small Business Saturday

Warrior the Wildcat and Erica DiCosmo help fulfill the need for Oxford spirit wear at the Oxford Athletics Boosters Club store. Photos: Wendi Reardon Price

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

OXFORD — Kristen and Brian Tabert had already planned to go to breakfast in downtown Oxford last Saturday.

But when they saw Oxford DDA’s live video in the morning sharing they would be downtown in Washington Square with strolling mimosas from Sullivan’s Public House, shopping bags and shopping passports for Small Business Saturday, Kristen and Brian decided to come downtown just a little bit earlier.

“We love supporting our businesses,” said Kristen, adding a few favorite places are Funky Monkey, Modern Marketplace and Villa De Goochi.

“And all the restaurants, too,” Brian shared. “We try to support as much as we can.”

Nicole Burns, Kara Robinson and Sarah Young shared they like to shop local to keep the businesses here. They added a bonus is finding unique items.

Willow Lloyd from Ortonville was at Funky Monkey early in the morning shopping for just the right gift for her friend.

“We are down here a lot,” she said. “I like it because there is more variety of stores and all the people in downtown Oxford are nice and welcoming.”

And they were, employees and owners at the stores were ready to help find the right present.

Erica DiCosmo with Oxford Athletics Booster Club shared the store had a good rush of people shopping for Oxford spirit wear.

She added a bonus is all proceeds go back to Oxford High School students. The store is open throughout December, days and times are posted on their website or Facebook page.

Some people were looking for the right treat like at Magic Brownie or a refreshment between shopping at Evergreens Coffee and Bakeshop.

Over at Caveman & Pip, Pip Shagena was serving hot cocoa as people left the store.

“I like making cocoa for fun and it’s cold,” she said. “We like warming people up.”