Oxford track and field team takes second place at Shake Off The Rust Invitational

Oxford loses to Clarkston in first OAA Red meet of the season

DAVISON — The Oxford Track and Field team finished in second place at the 10th Annual Shake Off The Rust Invitational at Davison High School on Saturday.

The Wildcats finished with a score of 267 in the Large School division with Davison finishing in first place with 276 and Walled Lake Northern closely following in third place with 265.5.

Oxford boys results

Finishing in the top eight to score points for the Oxford boys in track events were: in the 400-meter dash, Noah Pratt in seventh place in the time of 54.83; 800-meter run, Cayden Canham, eighth, 2:08.35; 1,600-meter run, James Cusick, first, 4:35.01; 3,200-meter run, Alexander McArthur, second, 10:00.58; Cassidy Feeney, third, 10:01.14; 110-meter hurdles, Jacob Chouinard, first, 16.78; Duane Gillens, seventh, 18.39; 300-meter hurdles, Chouinard, second, 43.72; and Gillens, seventh, 47.55.

Earning points in the field events were: in the high jump, Jonah Lundberg, seventh, 5-03; pole vault, Spencer Moore, eighth, 10-00; and long jump, Chouinard, first, 19-04.5.

Finishing in the top six to earn points in the relay events were the 3,200-meter relay team in second place in the time of 8:22.13; and the 1,600-meter relay team in third place, 3:43.98.

Oxford girls results

Finishing in the top eight to score points for the girls in track events were: in the 100-meter dash, Lauren Macker in sixth place, 13.38; 200-meter dash, Nadia Drobnich, eighth, 28.61; 400-meter run, Natalie Bales, fifth, 1:05.66; Siena Lewis, sixth, 1:05.81; 3,200-meter run, Braydee Elling, first, 11:39.83; Aubrey Mery, fifth, 12:17.89; 100-meter hurdles, Taylor Brodeur, second, 16.61; Caragh Dwyer, third, 17.15; 300-meter hurdles, Dwyer, first, 49.72; and Brodeur, second, 50.51.

Earning points in the field events were: in the shot put, Tegan O’Connor, fifth, 29-02; high jump, Drobnich, seventh, 4-03; and pole vault, Avery Hintz, fourth, 9-00.

Finishing in the top six to earn points in the relay events were the 400-meter relay team in third place, 54.14; the 3,200-meter relay, third place, 10:28.22; the 1,600-meter relay, fourth, 4:21.83; and the 800-meter relay, fifth, 1:54.97.

Oxford vs. Clarkston

The Wildcats opened the spring season with an OAA Red League meet at Clarkston last Wednesday.

The boys team lost 91-37.

The top three finishers to score points in the track events were: in the 200-yard dash, Jonte Pittman in second place in the time of 23.96; 400-meter dash, Justo Pepi, second, 24.02; Brayden Pruetz, third, 54.03; 800-meter run, James Cusick, second, 2:00.88; Alexander McArthur, third, 2:04.76; 1,600-meter run, Cusick, first, 4:27.11; McArthur, third, 4:36.63; 3,200-meter run, Cassidy Feeney, third, 10:01.94; 110-meter hurdles, Jacob Chouinard, first, 16.84; Gillens, third, 18.21; 300-meter hurdles, Chouinard, second, 44.89; and Gillens, third, 48.20.

For field events, in the high jump, Gillens, second, 5-08; Jonah Lundberg, third, 5-06; and long jump, Chouinard, first, 5-06.

For relays, the 400-meter relay team of Pittman, Anders Bartlo, Jack Bracci and Kamari Camiel finished in second place in the time of 46.82; and the team of Kevin Kindermann, Lucas Morelli, Matthew Buchanan and Richard Pawlowski, third, 50.36. The 800-meter relay team of Bartlo, Camiel, Brayden Pruetz and Hunter Milosch, second, 1:3815; and the team of Pratt, Jacob Childress, Dawson Ballerini and Alex VanHaren, third, 1:40.93. The 1,600-meter relay team of Pruetz, Canham, Pepi and Pratt, second, 3:40.12. The 3,200-meter relay team of Feeney, Cayden Canham, Jack Dysarz and Benjamin Eber, second, 9:17.97.

The girls team lost to Clarkston, 96-32.

The top three finishers to score points in the track and field events were: in the 100-meter dash, Lauren Macker in second place in the time of 13.95; 200-meter dash, Macker, third, 28.39; 400-meter dash, Natalie Bales, third, 1:05.09; 800-meter run, Braydee Elling, first, 2:27.71; Payton Canham, third, 2:49; 1,600-meter run, Elling, first, 5:20.26; Canham, third, 6:05.13; 3,200-meter run, Aubury Mery, second, 12:21.20; Rebecca Secord, third, 12:59.27; 100-meter hurdles, Taylor Brodeur, second, 17.06; Caragh Dwyer, third, 17.15; 300-meter hurdles, Dwyer, first, 49.29; Brodeur, third, 50.14, and shot put, Tegan O’Connor, third, 30-00.

For relays, in the 400-meter relay, the team of Dysarz, Addison Lynch, Alyssa Snell and Angelina Stickney finished in second place, 1:01.50; and the team of Macker, Diora Aretakis, Addyson Feltz and Raylin Knotts, third, 1:01.59. The 800-meter relay team of Hintz, Dwyer, Nadia Drobnich and Kathryn Morris finished in second place, 1:53.54. The 1,600-meter relay the team of Bales, Brodeur, Avery Feeney and Siena Lewis, third, 4:35.31. The 3,200-meter relay team of Feeney, Laila Bodell, Hannah Ersig and Rebecca Secord, second, 11:08.26.

Oxford heads to Rochester Adams on Wednesday for their next OAA Red League meet.

They head to Auburn Hills on Friday for the Oakland University Elaine Leigh High School Invitational. Then, they compete in the Balawajder Classic Coed Relays in Milford on Saturday.

-Wendi Reardon Price