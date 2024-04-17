Oxford Twp. board approves three millages to go before voters

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD Twp. — The Oxford Township Board of Trustees approved ballot language for three proposed millages during its meeting on April 10.

The proposed fire services and Emergency Medical Services millage and the Safety Paths Millage will be placed on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot. The police operating will appear on the Aug. 6 Primary Election ballot.

Fire Protection and

EMS Services Millage

The board approved 6-0 the proposed ballot language for The Charter Township of Oxford Millage for Fire Protection, Emergency Medical Services and Advanced Life Support Services. Trustee Margaret Payne was absent from the meeting.

The proposed 5.25 mills would be for six years, from 2024 through 2029 and, if approved, would provide funding for operations and capital expenses for fire protection, emergency medical services and advances life support for the township. A property with a taxable value of $100,000 would be taxed up to $525 for the millage.

Fire Chief Matt Majestic said he worked with township attorney, Brittany Ellis, Clerk Curtis Wright and Treasurer Joe Ferrari to develop the proposed fire millage levy.

“We took our capital improvement plan, our needs, our protections and costs and worked on what we thought we would need,” Majestic said. “I asked, what’s the minimum we can increase to meet the needs (of the fire department) and still not get crazy? We know inflation has taken a huge hit on us. We’re trying to do this with the least amount possible without going crazy.”

“The numbers were run through sub-committee and they were meant to meet the expenses of the fire department,” Ellis said.

If approved, the new millage would replace the previously voter-approved millage of 4.5 mills, which expired in December 2023. It is estimated that the new millage will raise approximately $6.420 million in its first year.

Voters in the Village of Oxford will also vote on the proposed fire millage. By Michigan law, a portion of the millage revenue will be disbursed to the Oxford Downtown Development Authority.

Police Operating Millage

The township board voted 6-0 to approve the ballot language for the proposed Police Operating Millage. Trustee Payne was absent from the meeting.

The proposed Police Operating Millage would be for 4.25 mills, replacing the current 3.9152 mills that voters approved in 2020. The new millage would be for four years, 2025 through 2029 and would be levied on all taxable property in the township. The current millage expires in December 2024.

A property with a taxable of $100,000 would pay approximately $425 a year in taxes. Oxford Township contracts police services with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

“With the additional officers as we’ve grown our department based on the needs of the community and the costs of (the police) contracts and the cost of doing business, we are asking to go out the public for a 4.25 mills for operating for the sheriff’s substation to operate in Oxford Township,” said township Supervisor Jack Curtis. “

If approved, the millage would allow the township to fund police services, including all operations, wages, benefits, housing and capital expenditures, according to the proposed ballot language. The township estimates that it would collect $4.468 million in the first year if the proposal is approved and levied.

The millage will not be levied on property in the Village of Oxford, which has its own police department.

Safety Path Millage

The township board also voted 5-1 to approve ballot language for a new proposed .5 mills Safety Path Millage. Trustee Rod Charles cast the lone no vote. Trustee Payne was absent from the meeting.

The Safety Path Millage would be up to .5 mills for 10 years, 2024 through 2033, “for the purposes of financing the construction, maintenance, repair, and replacement of a network of safety paths, trails, and boardwalks and the acquisition of rights-of-way for said safety paths for purposes of providing additional recreational opportunities and safe routes to schools, parks, and neighborhoods in the Township,” according to the ballot language.

The millage, if adopted, would be levied on all taxable property in the township and would authorize the township to collect up to $611,484.02 in the first year. Property owners would pay 50 cents per $1,000 of taxable value on taxable properties in the township.

Voters in the Village of Oxford will also vote on the proposed Safety Path Millage. By Michigan law, a portion of the millage revenue will be disbursed to the Oxford Downtown Development Authority.