Oxford Twp. Master Plan Open House

Oxford Township will hold an Open House to get residents’ input on its proposed Master Plan from noon to 3 p.m. March 10 at Legacy 925, 925 N. Lapeer Rd.

Residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions and share concerns, comments and ideas as the township develops its new Master Plan.

The Master Plan outlines the future vision of the community’s land use and development over the next 10-20 years. It includes goals, objectives, and policies for public facilities and infrastructure and defines the desired nature of future development in the community. Topics will include new housing, businesses, jobs, agriculture, woods, wetlands and lakes, traffic, pedestrian and bicycle paths and utilities.

Residents are invited to join township officials in the lounge area at G’s Pizzeria near the west main entrance of Legacy 925. Light refreshments will be served, and children are welcome.

Anyone with questions can contact the Oxford Township Planning & Zoning at 248-628-9787 ext. 101 or email masterplan@oxfordtownship.org. – J.N.