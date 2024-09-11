Oxford Twp. releases Master Plan Survey results

Residents want more recreation, shopping and pedestrian safety

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford Township Master Plan Survey results are in and residents want to see more recreational and shopping opportunities and increased pedestrian safety.

Residents also want to see housing development opportunities for young families and senior citizens, and most wanted to limit new non-residential development to the M-24 corridor.

The survey, conducted by Carlisle Wortman Associates, was open from Dec. 19, 2023 through Feb. 15. There were 814 survey respondents of which 79% identified as township residents, while the remaining respondents were from the Village of Oxford and neighboring townships.

Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis said the results are compiled from the surveys and onsite open houses held earlier this year at the Legacy Center to get citizens’ input into the plan. That input is received by the planning commission, which then develops the Master Plan and submits it to the township board.

“We got almost 1,000 returned surveys, and input from the residents has to be considered in the development of the future plan,” Curtis said. “They are of high value because – even the township board, who will either approve or deny the Master Plan at the end – the planning commission develops it based on the property owners and based, mostly, on residents’ input into it: making sure we have enough commercial, making sure we have enough residential, making sure we keep our open spaces, making sure we have parks.”

Of the survey respondents who identified as Oxford Township residents, 22% had lived in the township for more than 25 years, 39% between 11 and 25 years, and 39% had lived in Oxford for 10 years or less. Forty-five respondents identified as Oxford Township business owners.

The top items selected to be changed by all participants, more than 40%, included more recreational opportunities, more shopping options and increased pedestrian safety. Residents also wanted improved road infrastructure, classified trucking routes, more natural landscaping preservation, a hospital, bike paths and more home developments.

When asked what they would like to see changed in Oxford Township, 57% of residents said more recreational opportunities, 46% said increased pedestrian safety and 43% said more shopping options.

Township residents also wanted to see better township services, more paved roads, preservation of natural features, an expanded trail system with additional parks and a decrease in marijuana facilities.

When asked what they liked most about Oxford Township, the top “likes” from all respondents were lakes/rivers/natural areas, family or friends and parks and recreation facilities.

When asked about how important it is that the Master Plan limit the number of homes and/or buildings in specific areas of the township the majority of respondents were focused on limiting growth. “Most respondents agreed that there is a good variety of housing options, but it is important to note that resident’s response to the level of residential development in the past 10 years was nearly equal in favor to ‘about right’ and ‘too much,’” according to the survey.

When asked what types of housing residents would like to see developed the most, housing for young families topped the list with 36% saying it was “important” and 29% saying it was “very important.” Housing for seniors was second with 34% saying it was “important” and 23% saying it was “very important.” Housing for young adults was third, with 32% saying it was “important” and 18% saying it was “very important.”

“While a specific large parcel may be zoned for future land use for a certain zoning, if it’s overdeveloped in that area, the township has sought to purchase some of these properties to retain the open space, but we can’t compete with what developers can make millions on and take tax dollars and buy this (land) at an inflated price,” Curtis said.

Forty-eight percent of respondents said that the M-24 corridor is the best option for non-residential growth, while 44% said they would like to see non-residential development in the northeast quadrant of the township.

“On the other hand, we do have some properties that developers are anxious to buy. The township can zone them but we end up in court with consent judgments. But at least with doing the survey and following input from the residents, we’ve crafted a Master Plan based on our needs,” Curtis said.

For instance, if a developer comes to Oxford and wants to build homes in a specific area, at least the Master Plan indicates that residents do not want that type of development in that area, Curtis said.

“In many meetings the township board is asked, ‘Where are the results from the surveys, what do the people want?’” Curtis said. “Well in advance of the Master Plan being delivered to the board of trustees, our board is asking about it and want a clear understanding of where they’re going toward. We are involved with it, at least from a knowledge base, and when it comes to us at least we’re all on the same page.”

To read the complete Oxford Township Master Plan Survey results, go to the township website, oxfordtownship.org.