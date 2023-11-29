Oxford village Council approves second reading of food truck ordinance

The Oxford Village Council approved the second reading of its food truck ordinance during its meeting on Nov. 14.

The council has discussed the ordinance over the course of its last several meetings but did not approve the ordinance at its previous meeting on Sept. 12 after some members of council requested language be added to potentially reduce noise, especially in areas with outdoor seating.

The only added language to the ordinance in this second reading was added under section one, Wheel Chocks, which says that “a mobile food establishment shall position its location so as to minimize the impacts of noise and exhaust generated by that mobile food establishment on adjoining businesses or to areas where the public is expected to gather.”

The rest of the ordinance is as was presented in September, stating all of the rules and restrictions food establishments are expected to adhere to in the Village of Oxford. This includes receiving proper permits and insurance and permission from property owners to set up on the property, as well as other issues like how to manage waste and where food can be stored and prepared.

— M.K.