Oxford’s Charnstrom earns state swimming championship

ROCHESTER HILLS — Olin Charnstrom was champion of the pool at Oakland University March 1 and March 2.

Charnstrom finished in first place in the 100-yard backstroke in the time of 48.10; and the 100-yard freestyle, 45.03; during the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Swim and Dive State Championship.

Liam Pearson finished in fifth place in the 1-meter dive with a total score of 394.25 points in 11 dives.

The Oxford Boys Swim and Dive team finished in fourth place out of six teams at the OAA White League Meet to wrap the regular season, Feb. 21-23.

Charnstrom finished as league champion with first place in 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke events. Pearson finished as league champion in the 1-meter diving. Charnstrom, Chris Jasper, Steven Matyas and Ian Frank finished as league champions in the 200-yard medley relay.

Finishing in the top 16 to earn points for the Wildcats during the meet were: in the 50-yard freestyle, Frank in eighth place in the time of 23.20; 100-yard butterfly, Matyas, seventh, 57.06; Jack Dysarz, 16th, 1:08.70; 100-yard freestyle, Carnstrom, first, 46.00; Frank, seventh, 51.28; 100-yard backstroke, Charnstrom, first, 48.82; Evan Serrano, 14th, 1:03.51; 100-yard breaststroke, Jasper, fourth, 1:03.15; Owen Murphy, sixth, 1:05.34; Cole Jacob, 16th, 1:13.24; 200-yard freestyle, Matyas, eighth, 1:55.97; Torin Dabel, ninth, 1:57.07; Max Bican, 11th, 2:00.28; James McClear, 14th, 2:01.25; 200-yard IM, Jasper, eighth, 2:10.54; Evan Serrano, 15th, 2:29.84; 500-yard freestyle, Dabel, ninth, 5:20.40; Bican, tenth, 5:27.97; James McClear, 5:28.81.

The team of Charnstrom, Jasper, Matyas and Frank finished in the time of 1:37.13 in the 200-yard medley relay for first place.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team with Frank, Matyas, Jaspers and Charnstrom finished in third place in the time of 3:20.53. The 200-yard freestyle relay team with Murphy, Dabel, Ian Kampo and David Swoish finished in fifth place, 1:36.67.

For 1-meter diving, Pearson finished in first place with 486.40 points from 11 dives; and Nathan LaGest, fourth, 256.05.

Troy finished at league champions with 456 points; Stoney Creek, second, 434; Bloomfield Hills, third, 352; Oxford, fourth, 306; West Bloomfield, fifth, 197; and Troy Athens, sixth, 172.

-Wendi Price