Park Street project delayed ‘exclusively due to EGLE’

Application submitted around 4 months ago

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral.@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Park Street water main construction project is delayed ‘exclusively due to EGLE (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy),’ village Manager Joe Madore told Oxford’s Village Council on July 11.

According to a contract for engineering services sent to Madore by ROWE Professional Services Company, the project was initially expected to begin “immediately after” the Fourth of July.

“We submitted our application to [EGLE] like four months ago, and [they] never even looked at it until about four weeks ago,” Madore said. “And now, all of the sudden they want this, they want that, ‘change this, change that.’”

Madore said the situation will hopefully will be resolved soon so the project can begin, and that he sent a letter to impacted residents to update them on the project’s status.

The project spans from Pontiac Street to Mechanic Street. ROWE’s budget for the services is $63,250.

New services will be installed on 25 homes during the project.

Some other project improvements and repairs include installing a new 8-inch water main, a new infiltration storm sewer at four locations, T-connection cleanings, tree root removal and replacing sewer laterals.

Hutch Paving Inc. will complete the asphalt work which includes pulverizing the existing asphalt surface before new hot-mix asphalt is installed.