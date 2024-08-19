Parks and Recreation to host trips this fall

Oxford parks and recreation will host multiple travel opportunities for seniors throughout fall to a variety of destinations involving numerous activities.

Several ranging from free to $28 for residents are listed below.

Explore the gravel pit

Explore the Edw. C. Leb gravel pit on Thursday, September 5, at 9:30 a.m. in Oxford – the gravel capital of the world. Registration is required and limited spaces are available. The event is free of charge.

The gravel pit is located at 275 Ray Rd. Transportation is not provided.

Senior day at the Detroit Zoo

Seniors from Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties are invited to the Detroit Zoo from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11. Admission includes transportation, one adult guest and a snack. According to a program document, the trip will also feature live entertainment, tram tours, a bingo tent, animal engagements and a senior resource area.

Admission costs $15 for residents and $18 for non residents. The trip’s course number is 8024.

Melodrama musical: “The Broken Badge”

The OPC 650 Players invites up to 15 audience members to watch their production of the melodrama musical “The Broken Badge” on Tuesday, October 22.

Audience members will be welcomed to a small western town to experience a story of a lost love, a rehabilitated villain, a jilted woman and a framed sheriff.

Admission, $28 for residents and $33 for nonresidents, covers transportation to the OPC, the show, lunch and dessert.

Transportation will depart at 11 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. To learn more about the show call Oxford Parks and recreation at 248-628-1720.

For more information about these and other events, visit oxparkrec.org/travel/. Those interested can register online or by calling the Oxford Township Parks and Recreation. — J.G.