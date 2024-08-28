Pickleball courts reopened at Seymour Lake Twp. Park

Workers put the finishing touches on the pickleball courts at Seymour Lake Twp. Park. The courts reopened Friday afternoon. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio/Oxford Twp.

The pickleball courts at Seymour Lake Township Park reopened on Aug. 23 after Goddard Sport Surfaces finished restriping and painting the courts.

“Thanks to Goddard’s work and the new portable net systems, there are now eight pickleball courts (instead of four) for players of all ages to enjoy. An $8,000 grant from the Romeo-based Four County Community Foundation helped pay for this expansion and enhancement of our facilities. Thank you, 4CCF!” said C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Township communications and grants manager.

Seymour Lake Township Park is at 2795 Seymour Lake Rd.