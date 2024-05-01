Primary Election races set for Oxford Twp. Board of Trustees

Congressional, state representative and county races also set

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — The races are set for Oxford Township Board of Trustees and the board will have at least one new member after incumbent Trustee Margaret Payne did not file for reelection, according to the Oakland County Elections Division official candidate list for the Aug. 6 Primary Election.

With six candidates running for the four open trustee positions on the township board, voters will cast ballots for the candidates in the Aug. 6 Primary Election. The four candidates who receive the most votes will move onto the Nov. 5 General Election where they will likely run unopposed, unless someone runs as a write-in or independent candidate. No Democrats have filed to run in the election.

There are also seats up for election for representative in Congress, state representative, county commissioner, the Oxford Parks Commission and Oxford Public Library Board of Trustees in August.

Candidates for the Oxford Village Council and the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education are nonpartisan and will appear on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot. Candidates have until July 26 to file for those positions.

Oxford Township Board of Trustees

All seven seats on the Oxford Township Board of Trustees are up for election, which includes supervisor, clerk, treasurer and four trustee seats. Terms are for four years, beginning on Nov. 20, 2024.

Supervisor Jack Curtis, Clerk Curtis Wright and Treasurer Joe Ferrari have filed petitions to seek reelection and each will run uncontested in the Republican Primary. There are no Democratic challengers, so each will run uncontested in the General Election in November.

In the race for trustee, six candidates have filed for the four open seats on the township board. Incumbents Rod Charles, Catherine Colvin and Jonathan Nold are all seeking reelection. Oxford residents Charles Kniffen, Jeffrey M. Omtvedt and David A. Wagner have also filed to run in the trustee race as Republicans.

The top four will move onto the General Election, but since there are no Democrats running for the board those four candidates will likely run unopposed in November unless there are write-in candidates.

Oxford Parks Commission

Five candidates, all Republicans, have filed to run for the Oxford Township Parks Commission for a four-year term. Voters can vote for up to five candidates for the commission so Harvey Acheson, Austin D. Brantley, Sarah Jones, Theresa Myer and Ronald John Roop II will all be running unopposed in the Primary.

Representative in Congress, 9th District

Incumbent Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Bruce Twp.) is running unopposed in the Primary but will face Democratic challenger Clinton St. Mosley from Lake Orion in the General Election for a two-year term in Congress.

State Representative, 66th House District

Incumbent state Rep. Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) will face fellow Republican Randy LeVasseur from Oxford in the Primary Election for the 66th House District to represent residents in the Michigan State Legislature. The position is for a two-year term.

The winner of the Primary Election will face Democrat Shawn Almeranti-Crosby of Oxford in the General Election.

House District 66 includes Bruce and Washington townships in Macomb County and Addison, Brandon, Oakland and Oxford townships in Oakland County.

County Commissioner, 5th District

Incumbent Commissioner Michael Spisz (R-Oxford Twp.) was the only candidate to file to run in the 5th District on the Republican ticket. He will face Democrat Paul Kelly from Rochester in the General Election. The position is for a two-year term.

The Oakland County 5th District includes Addison and Oxford townships, the City of Rochester, the villages of Leonard and Oxford, portions of Oakland Township and the City of Rochester Hills.

Oxford Public Library Board of Trustees

The nonpartisan library board has six members with all six seats up for election in the Aug. 6 Primary Election. Terms are for four years.

Anthony Rizzo, Lynn Royster, Julie Fracker, Kathleen Hoeflein, Barbara, Kriigel and DuAnne K. Salswedel all filed petitions for the library board but were disqualified. Anyone who wants to run for the Oxford Public Library Board will now have to run as a write-in candidate.

The Oxford Leader will have more on the library board race in an upcoming issue.

November races

Oxford Village Council

There are two seats up for election on the five-member Oxford Village Council. The seats are for four-year terms, expiring on Nov. 15, 2028. The Oxford Village Council is nonpartisan so candidates will be placed on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot.

Candidates can pick up filing packets at Oxford Township Hall, 300 Dunlap Rd., from the clerk’s office and must file an affidavit of identity and nominating petitions.

Under village charter Chapter III, Section 3.3, a candidate must be at least 21 years of age, an elector, and shall have been a resident of the Village for at least six months immediately prior to the date of election. To appear on the ballot, petitions must be submitted to the township clerk’s office by 4 p.m. July 23.

In the case of the Village of Oxford, the Charter indicates that 25-50 valid signatures are necessary for candidates who wish to appear on the ballot.

Oxford Board of Education

School board candidates must pick up and file their petitions with the Oakland County Clerk’s Office Election Division, not the Oxford Township clerk.

The school board is nonpartisan and candidates will appear on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot.

Candidates will have to file an Affidavit of Identity and can file nominating petitions with a minimum of 40 signatures (maximum of 100) from qualified and registered electors living in the Oxford school district. Candidates may pay a $100 non-refundable filing fee in lieu of petition signatures.

Candidates must file no later than 4 p.m. on July 23 and must be a citizen of the United States and a qualified and registered elector of the school district the candidate seeks to represent by the filing deadline.

A candidate who wishes to seek election to the office of local school district board member with write-in votes must file a Declaration of Intent with the appropriate filing official no later than 4 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2024.

For more information, visit the Oakland County Elections Division website at oakgov.com/government/clerk-register-of-deeds/elections-voting.