Primary Election Results

Police millage passes by 283 votes

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — The results are in for the Aug. 6 Primary Election and there will be two new faces on the Oxford Township Board of Trustees after the Nov. 5 General Election.

Voters also passed Oxford Township’s request for a new Police Operating Millage by 283 votes, with 2,096 votes in favor and 1,813 votes against.

“We can’t thank the voters enough for approving this critical millage proposal,” said township Supervisor Jack Curtis. “This will keep Oakland County sheriff’s deputies on our roads and in our neighborhoods. This will ensure our substation has the staffing it needs to protect our homes, schools, parks and businesses. This will allow deputies to attend community events and engage with our residents. Thank you, Oxford, for continuing to make public safety a top priority in our township.”

The Police Operating Millage is for 4.25 mills, replacing the current 3.9152 mills that voters approved in 2020. The new millage would be for four years, 2025 through 2029, and would be levied on all taxable property in the township. The current millage expires in December 2024.

One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value. A property with a taxable of $100,000 would pay approximately $425 a year in taxes.

“We really appreciate the public’s support at the polls today. It means a great deal to us,” said sheriff’s Lt. Scott Patterson, commander of the Oxford Twp. substation. “It’s no secret that law enforcement can be a difficult and stressful profession. Knowing that the people you serve have your back makes a huge difference. It lifts your spirits on bad days and makes coming to work a true pleasure. Oxford isn’t just a place we patrol, it’s home to many of us at the sheriff’s office.”

The township has contracted with the sheriff’s office for law enforcement services since February 2000.

Candidate Elections Results

Newcomers Jeffrey Omtvedt and David Wagner will join the Oxford Township Board of Trustees after the Nov. 5 General Election. Incumbents Rod Charles and Catherine Colvin will also move on to the general election, where, barring any write-in candidates, the four will run unopposed.

Incumbent Trustee Jonathan Nold did win his re-election bid, and Trustee Margaret Payne chose not to seek re-election.

All vote totals are according to the unofficial election results from the Oakland County Clerk/Register of Deeds – Elections Division.

Oxford Township

Supervisor

Supervisor Jack Curtis ran unopposed in the Republican Primary and received 2,191 votes. There were eight unassigned write-in votes. Curtis moves on to the Nov. 5 General Election where he is running unopposed.

In the Democrat Primary there were 36 unassigned write-in votes cast for supervisor.

Clerk

Clerk Curtis Wright ran unopposed in the Republican Primary and received 2,218 votes. There were five unassigned write-in votes. Wright moves on to the general election where he is running unopposed.

In the Democrat Primary there were 23 unassigned write-in votes cast for clerk.

Treasurer

Treasurer Joseph Ferrari ran unopposed in the Republican Primary and received 2,138 votes. There were 10 unassigned write-in votes. Ferrari moves on to the general election where he is running unopposed.

In the Democrat Primary there were 42 unassigned write-in votes cast for treasurer.

Trustee – Oxford Township Board of Trustees (Four seats)

There are four seats up for election in the race for Oxford Township trustee, each for a four-year term.

In the Republican Primary Rod Charles received 1,356 votes, Catherine Colvin received 1,154 votes, Charles Kniffen received 782 votes, Jonathan C. Nold received 1,013 votes, Jeffrey M. Omtvedt received 1,136 votes and David A. Wagner received 1,316 votes. There were two unassigned write-in votes.

Charles, Wagner, Colvin and Omtvedt move on to the Nov. 5 General Election where they will be running unopposed.

In the Democrat Primary there were 56 unassigned write-in votes cast for trustee.

County Commissioner,

5th District

Incumbent Republican Commissioner Michael Spisz received 5,834 votes. There were 20 unassigned write-in votes in the Republican Primary.

Democrat Paul Kelly received 4,523 votes. There were five unassigned write-in votes.

Spisz and Kelly will face off in the Nov. 5 General Election for a two-year seat on the Oakland County Board of Commissioners.

Representative in the State Legislature, 66th District

In the Republican Primary, incumbent Rep. Josh Schriver received 4,595 votes. Challenger Randy LaVasseur received 2,492 votes. Schriver will move on to the Nov. 5 General Election. There were 10 unassigned write-in votes in the race.

In the Democratic Primary, Shawn Almeranti-Crosby received 3,317 votes. There were three unassigned write-in votes in the race.

Schriver and Almeranti-Crosby will face off in the Nov. 5 General Election for a two-year seat in the Michigan State Legislature.

Oxford Township Park Commissioner (Five seats)

In the Republican Primary Harvey Acheson received 1,433 votes, Austin D. Brantley received 1,372 votes, Sarah Jones received 1,368 votes, Theresa Myer received 1,365 votes and Ronald John Roop II received 1,547 votes. There were two unassigned write-in votes.

There were no Democrats running in the race, but there were 62 unassigned write-in votes.