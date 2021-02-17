Public Notice: Oxford Community Schools

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Vacant Land

Balancing Project

Oxford Community Schools

Oxford Township,

Oakland County, Michigan

Sealed Proposals for the construction of the Vacant Land Balancing Project will be received at the Oxford Community Schools Administrative Offices, 10 N. Washington, Oxford, MI 48371 until February 25, 2021 @ 10:00 am, local time.

The project includes the following general components of work to be performed:

– Clearing of all trees on the property

– Land balancing and creation of new detention pond

– Installation of new storm sewer piping, catch basins, and end sections

– Removal, grading, and reinstallation of HMA safety path

– Concrete approach with curb and gutter and ADA sidewalk ramps

– Installation of a gravel driveway

Each bidder agrees to waive any claim it has or may have against the Owner, the Architect/Engineer, and their respective employees, arising out of or in connection with the administration, evaluation, or recommendation of any bid.

Each Proposal must be accompanied by a certified check or bid bond in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total bid price. Certified Checks shall be made payable to the Oxford Community Schools.

Plans and Specifications will be available beginning on February 2, 2021 and may be

viewed on the Sharpe Engineering, Inc. website (www.sharpe-engineering.com). It is the responsibility of the Bidder to obtain, review, and submit all required bid documents and addenda. Oxford Community Schools and Sharpe Engineering will not be responsible for Bidder’s failure to comply with the bid requirements.

An optional pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for potential bidders. The pre-bid meeting will be held at the Oxford Community Schools Administrative Offices, 10 N. Washington, Oxford, MI 48371 on February 17, 2021 @ 10:00 am, local time.

Technical questions regarding the plans and/or specifications should be directed to Sharpe Engineering (Project Manager: Jim Sharpe) at 248.877.2102.

Oxford Community Schools reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, to waive informalities or errors in the bidding process, and to accept any bid deemed to be in the best interest of the Oxford Community Schools, including bids that are not for the lower amount. Bids shall remain firm for a period of ninety (90) days.

FOR: Sam Barna, BY:

Assistant Superintendent Jim Sharpe

Oxford Community Schools Sharpe Engineering, Inc.

10 N. Washington Street 101 N. Washington Street

Oxford, MI 48371 Oxford, MI 48371

Publish: 2/3, 2/10, 2/17