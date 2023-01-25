Public Notices: Oxford Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

NOTICE

A Second Reading and possible Adoption of Ordinance 105B.010 – Water Ordinance.

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND SECTION 62-31, TITLED “DEFINITIONS”, AND TO

AMEND SECTION 62-36, TITLED “SERVICE PIPES, SUPPLY PIPES, AND

CONNECTIONS”, TO CHAPTER 62 ARTICLE II, TITLED “WATER SYSTEM”, OF

THE OXFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP CODE.

To be considered at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees,

to be held February 8, 2023, 6:30 p.m., at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap

Road, Oxford, Michigan. Copies of complete text are available for the public at the

Township Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371, (248) 628-9787.

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services,

such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at

the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall

contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township

Clerk (248) 628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available

the aids and services.

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-9787

PUBLISHED: Oxford Leader – February 1, 2023

POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP

VILLAGE OF OXFORD

***

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

NOTICE

A Second Reading and possible Adoption of Ordinance 135.001 – Mobile Food Establishment

Ordinance.

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND CHAPTER 26 TITLED “FIRE

PREVENTION AND PROTECTION” OF THE OXFORD CHARTER

TOWNSHIP CODE BY ADDING NEW SECTION 26-23 TITLED

“MOBILE FOOD ESTABLISHMENTS”.

To be considered at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees,

to be held February 8, 2023, 6:30 p.m., at the Oxford Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap

Road, Oxford, Michigan. Copies of complete text are available for the public at the

Township Office, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371, (248) 628-9787.

The Charter Township of Oxford will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services,

such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at

the meeting/hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall

contact the Charter Township of Oxford, by writing or calling, Curtis W. Wright, Township

Clerk (248) 628-9787 as soon as possible to allow the Township sufficient time to have available

the aids and services.

Curtis W. Wright, Clerk

Charter Township of Oxford

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-9787

PUBLISHED: Oxford Leader – February 1, 2023

POSTED: OXFORD TOWNSHIP

VILLAGE OF OXFORD

***

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND MICHIGAN

SYNOPSIS

Of the Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees held on January 11, 2023 at the

Oxford Township Hall Meeting Room.

PRESENT: Supervisor Curtis, Clerk Wright, Treasurer Ferrari, Trustee Charles, Trustee Colvin, Trustee Nold,

Trustee Payne

ABSENT: None

The following actions were taken:

Approved the Agenda as presented.

Approved the Consent Agenda as amended.

Approved the First Reading of the Amendments to the Oxford Township Utilities Ordinance, Section 62-31

and 62-36 and set the Second Reading for February 8, 2023.

Approved to table the adoption of amendments to the Charter Township of Oxford Zoning Ordnance 67A until

a future meeting.

Approved Fire Department Finance Manager Lindsay Young’s annual salary at $64,130.00 to be effective

January 1, 2023.

Approved the amended Request for Proposal for Solid Water, Recycling and Yard Waste Collection,

Transportation and Disposal Services as presented.

Approved the purchase of 15 chairs from National Business Furniture totaling $9,206.55.

Approved the Resolution in honor of U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin as presented.

Approved the assignment and/or transfer of the management of the 925 Lapeer Legacy Entertainment liquor

license from 925 Lapeer Legacy Entertainment to Galea Ventures, effective January 12, 2023.

Approved to authorize the purchase of a postage meter machine at a purchase price not to exceed $35,000.00 or

a lease not to exceed $500.00/month, effective February 1, 2023.

Approved to appoint Supervisor Curtis, Trustee Nold and Trustee Colvin to the Capital Improvement

Committee.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:27 p.m.

Curtis W. Wright

Oxford Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford MI 48371

248-628-9787

Publish: Oxford Leader: February 1, 2023