Ralph Early Jones, of Lake Orion, passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was 89.

Ralph leaves behind his beloved wife Betty of 68 years; loving children, Jerrold (Cindy) Jones, Wayne (Marsha) Jones, Patricia (Donald) Davis and Douglas (Lori) Jones; his nine dear grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was also the dear brother of the late Beverly Martin.

Ralph retired from Pine Tree Elementary as the Head Custodian where he was affectionately known as Grandpa to many of the children. Prior to working at Pine Tree, Ralph spent 20 years in the United States Navy.

There wasn’t much that Ralph couldn’t do. After retiring he became known as the Handyman to the Orion Medical Center where his wife Betty was an R.N. He also was a locksmith, watch and clock repairman and proud Beekeeper. Ralph will be dearly missed by all of his loving family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-8 pm and Thursday from 11a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Christian Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cardinal Hospice.