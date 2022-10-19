Ralph Patterson, 89

Former Oxford resident Ralph Patterson passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022. Ralph had been residing in Fort Myers, Florida, since 1998, where he moved with his wife, Jeannie Patterson (Forbes) who passed on July 7, 2014.

Ralph worked for the Lake Orion School System for over 25 years, until his retirement in 1994. After his retirement, he embraced new hobbies and pastimes, including tennis, painting and teaching a French class. He enjoyed writing and sharing stories about his early life. Ralph retained his sense of humor and his love for his family right up to the last. He enjoyed visits from family and friends. He will be greatly missed but is now at peace with the members of his family that have gone before him.

Ralph was born January 8, 1933 to Marguerite and Philip Patterson in Leonard, Michigan. He was predeceased by his mother, father and dear brother Wallace Patterson (Audrey) and beautiful sister Carole Kinch (Paul). He is survived by his children Vernon Patterson (Vianne) and Valerie Patterson (Pete, who went to heaven last year). He adored his three grandchildren, Andrew, Evan and Alex Patterson. Ralph was an uncle to many nieces and nephews and remained close to his cousins.