Remembrance Day to take place Nov. 30

Resiliency Center to host activities leading up to Remembrance Day

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Remembrance Day, honoring Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and Hana St. Juliana, who lost their lives during the 2021 tragedy at Oxford High School, will be held Nov. 30, at 9 a.m. in Centennial Park.

The All for Oxford Resiliency Center will host several activities during the days leading up to Remembrance Day.

Nov. 30 will mark three years since the shooting, in which six students and one teacher were also injured.

The day will begin with a welcome period. Luminaries will also be available, along with resource fliers from the All for Oxford Resiliency Center and Common Ground – a 24-hour crisis services agency dedicated to helping youths, adults and families in crisis, according to DDA Executive Director Kimberly Smith.

The center’s activities leading up to Remembrance Day are as follows, according to Common Ground schedules.

• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Donuts and dogs from 9-10 a.m. and cookie decorating from 4:30-5:30 p.m., 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 21: Therapy dogs from 3-5 p.m. and partner-guided painting from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Community yoga from 2-3 p.m., therapy dogs and seeds of hope from 3-5 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov 27: OHS alumni mix and mingle from 6-8 p.m.

• Walk-ins for activities including crafts, reading, quiet spaces, snacks and more will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 18-21, and from Nov. 25-27.

For more information, events and to register visit the events page at allforoxford.org/events.