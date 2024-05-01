Reverend Robert Jones in concert on May 11

DRYDEN — Musician and storyteller Rev. Robert Jones comes to St. John’s Episcopal Church in Dryden for the fifth in their concert series at 7 p.m. May 11.

There is no admission charge, but a free will offering from those attending will support Outreach Teen Relief program, aiding high school students in Dryden and Almont.

“Robert B. Jones, Sr. is an inspirational storyteller, singer, instrumentalist, and visual artist celebrating the history of American Roots music,” the International Storytelling Center said in a news release. “…over the years, his repertoire has expanded to include many styles of traditional African American folk, including spirituals and gospel. In 2018, Robert received a prestigious Kresge Arts Fellowship for his work in music composition and performance.”

For more information, visit www.stjohnschurchdryden.org or call 810-796-2371. St. John’s Episcopal Church is located at 4074 Mill St., one block off Dryden Road. Parking is at the rear of the church on Union Street.