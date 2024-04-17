Robert “Bob” Leslie Erickson, 72

Robert “Bob” Leslie Erickson; June 2, 1951—April 9, 2024. Bob fought a courageous battle with sarcoma cancer and died at home with his family caring for him in Oxford, Michigan. Bob is survived by his wife Sue (Dahlquist) Erickson, married July 20, 1974; children Erica (Kevin) Ihrke of Oxford and Jason (Monica) Erickson of Laingsburg, Michigan; grandchildren Kiersten & Korinne Ihrke of Oxford, Michigan and Jayden & Paige Erickson of Laingsburg, Michigan; siblings Ronald (Ann) Erickson of Croswell, Michigan and Wendy (Mark) Koerner of Haslett, Michigan; and brother-in-law, Randy (Debbie) Dahlquist of Muskegon, Michigan. Bob also has several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends who will miss him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances & Mauritz Erickson; his in-laws Donald & Ardis Dahlquist; and nephew Eric Dahlquist. Bob was born in Muskegon, Michigan to Frances (D’Alcorn) and Mauritz Louis Erickson. He graduated from Muskegon High School in 1969 and Western Michigan University in 1973 earning his bachelor’s degree in marketing and advertising. Bob worked 9 years for Kresge/Kmart, Quality Farm Fleet, and most of his career was with Fruit of the Loom working his way to VP of Sales. He moved with his various careers 11 times and retired in 2014. Bob was a humble man who believed in serving others, being kind and doing his best with everything. Being with family was a priority. He loved to attend his children’s and grandchildren’s sports and activities as much as possible. Spending quality family time together was cherished. He loved the beach and always took time to enjoy the sun set into Lake Michigan from the cottage on the Muskegon shoreline. In his leisure time he enjoyed skiing, golfing, hunting, hiking, and going for walks. He was a sports fan and enjoyed cheering for local teams. Bob served the community and anyone in need. The Lake Orion Lions Club and Lake Orion United Methodist Church provided him with countless opportunities to give time that he had. Bob often remarked that he never gave a second thought to serving others, if he had the time and someone needed his help, he was all in. He was very service oriented and worked his hardest to achieve his goals. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 21, 2024, from 1-3 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint St, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362. Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, April 22, 2024, 11 a.m. at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church, 140 E. Flint St, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362. Service will be livestreamed at www.lakeorionumc.org. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lions Bear Lake Camp 3409 N. Five Lakes Road, Lapeer, Michigan 48446 or to the Lake Orion United Methodist Church.