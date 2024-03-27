Robert Knauf, 84

Robert Knauf, born Nov. 29, 1939, passed away on March 20, 2024. Bob was a lifelong resident of Oxford. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1958, then married his high-school sweetheart, Sonja Boose Knauf. After school, Bob worked at Boat’s Market as a butcher and was known to many as “Butch.” He later joined Harry Hall at Hall-Knauf Insurance Agency – later known as Community Insurance Center, which Bob owned and operated for many years. Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman and was involved in several business ventures and local real estate development projects. Bob was an active Member of the First Baptist Church of Oxford for more than 70 years and served on the Board of Oxford Christian Academy as well as various Building Committees and other Offices. Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sonja, and two sons, Lee and Bruce as well as five grandchildren; Amy, Andrew, Josef, Samuel and Thomas and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will take place at the First Baptist Church of Oxford, 150 Pontiac Street, Oxford on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 from 9-11 a.m. with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment is at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons, Oxford. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Oxford memo: Knauf memorial.