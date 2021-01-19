Oxford resident Ronald Chaffee, 83, our kind, gentle, and most thoughtful husband, father, and grandfather passed away on January 16, 2021 at home, with his loving family by his side.

Ron was born on September 11, 1937 to parents Ellsworth and Frances (Ackerman) Chaffee in Harrison Township, Clare County. He was raised in Sterling, Michigan as the second of five children. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1955 and has enjoyed decades of class reunions, including his 65th. After graduating, he drilled oil wells for Burnhart Oil Company in Southern Michigan and Indiana.

He married his first love, Alfreda Lasure on August 26, 1961 in Standish. They made their home together in New Baltimore, where they welcomed two daughters: Joyce and Jody. In 1968 they built their home in Oxford, where they have resided for 56 years.

Ron was a loving father and grandfather. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his granddaughters. They spent almost every day of their early childhood in his loving company. Ron dutifully spent mornings with the girls; dropped them off and picked them up from daycare, preschool, then elementary school. He later cheered them on at athletic events, and never missed a school concert, award night, or graduation.

Ron treated his family to many memorable vacations, including trips to California to visit Jody and Ron. The whole family made memories of a lifetime on an Alaskan Cruise to celebrate Ron and Alfreda’s 50th wedding anniversary as they won Bingo games, went deep sea fishing, and spotted wildlife at Denali National Park.

Ron was an avid outdoorsman. He shared many outdoor excursions with friends and co-workers, including hunting for mule deer and antelope out West and fly-fishing trips to Canada. He spent innumerable summers camping and fishing in Glennie, Michigan. Ron was a champion fisherman, well-known for catching trophy walleye. Ron was always excited to contribute his big catches for fish-fries. He eagerly awaited each hunting season, where he and his family would hold deer camp at his property in Omer. He took pride in “Ron’s Roost”, where he could be found driving his Farmall A Tractor and tending to his acres in the woods.

Ron will be missed around many card tables. He loved playing (and often winning) Euchre on Tuesdays at the Oxford American Legion, and again on Thursdays in Lakeville. He attended poker nights with dear friends on Fridays.

He was a dedicated employee of the Pontiac Motors Division for 33 years; beginning on December 23, 1964 and retiring on January 1, 1997.

He will be deeply missed and remembered by his family and those who knew him best for his joyful smile, generous heart, and contagious laughter. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 59 years, Alfreda; two daughters: Joyce (James) Brasington of Metamora, MI and Jody (Ronald) Collins of Highland, CA; and two granddaughters: Jessica and Jennifer Brasington. He also leaves behind two brothers: Eugene (Ruth) and Larry (Mary Ann), as well as one sister: JoAnn (Frank) Dubiel; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

He will be welcomed into Heaven by his parents, his sister Pat Swartz, and nephews Rodney Dubiel and Philip Chaffee.

The family appreciates the responsiveness of the Oxford Police and Fire Departments the past few years and the caring staff of McLaren Hospice- Davison. If you would like to make a contribution in Ron’s memory, please consider the Thomas United Methodist Church where Ron was a member, or a charity of your choice.

Due to the pandemic, there will be a private funeral service for immediate family at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 3 PM. The funeral service will be live streamed on his obituary page at LynchandSonsOxford.com and on the Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford Youtube channel. Following the service, Ron will be laid to rest at Clayton Township Cemetery in Sterling, Michigan.