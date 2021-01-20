School Board selects officers, district administrators promoted

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Oxford Community Schools’ Board of Education was content with its existing leadership, as it unanimously voted to re-appoint all officers to the same positions for the 2021 calendar year at the Jan. 12 board meeting.

Tom Donnelly was re-appointed president, Chad Griffith vice president, Heather Shaffer secretary, Korey Bailey treasurer and Dan D’Alessandro parliamentarian.

“Fellow board members, thank you for your confidence,” Donnelly said. “I’m honored to fill this position for another year.”

Donnelly, D’A

lessandro and Shafter were recently re-elected to four-year board terms in the November, 2020 election.

Oxford Schools also restructured its administration team following the retirement announcement of Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, Denise Sweat. In that role, Sweat wore multiple hats, including directing special education for the district.

During her tenure, the Special Education Department grew from 300 special education students and 75 support staff in 2008, to 700 special education students and 130 support staff today. With this growth, the administration felt it was a good time to reorganize roles and responsibilities.

Special Education will now operate within the Curriculum Department lead by Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Ken Weaver and newly-appointed Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Instruction Anita Qonja-Collins, who was promoted from Executive Director of Elementary Instruction.

Pamela Biehl, a social worker for Oxford Schools since 2012, will act as interim Special Education Director from the end of January through the end of the school year. The district will post the Special Education position this spring.

The Student Services Department has been restructured and will now be comprised of Pupil Accounting, Central Enrollment, and Health/Safety. Jill Lemond was promoted to fill the role of Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.

As Director of Strategic Initiatives and Safety Operations, Lemond has played a central role in coordinating and navigating the district through the COVID-19 pandemic. She will continue oversight of health and safety items (including COVID-19 protocols) as well as Pupil Accounting, Central Enrollment, the Oxford International Program and other strategic initiatives.

“I have been a part of the Oxford Schools Family for over ten years and I am honored and excited for this opportunity to serve the district!” Lemond said.