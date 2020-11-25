Scouts need sponsors for wreaths

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

A group of Oxford scouts is soliciting sponsorships to fund the placement of fresh wreaths on the graves of veterans buried in Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery at 99 W. Burdick St. Boy Scout Troop 366 is asking the public to sponsor wreaths for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony scheduled for December 19 at 11 am.

Started in 1992, Wreaths Across America is a nationwide event consisting of coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and 2,500 other locations across the United States, at sea and abroad. The purpose is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those currently serving and teach children the value of freedom. Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery has been a participant since 2009.

The national ceremony was briefly cancelled last week by the Arlington National Cemetery, due to COVID-19 concerns, before being reinstated.

“As an organization, we are shocked by this unexpected turn of events. To say we are devastated, would be an understatement,” Wreaths Across America wrote in a Nov. 16 statement in response.

“It has been a trying year for all, and we too, want all our volunteers, donors and their communities to remain safe! This is why over the last six months, the team at Wreaths has been working tirelessly with local, state and national officials to ensure that all of our outdoor wreath-placement events are done so safely, following local rules and mandates.”

The next day, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy announced he had overruled the decision. “I have directed Arlington National Cemetery to safely host Wreaths Across America,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter. “We appreciate the families and visitors who take time to honor and remember those who are laid to rest at our nation’s most hallowed ground.”

Locally, the tradition is tentatively set to continue as normal. “It’s going to depend on what the state health department rules are at the time,” said Kim Burean, Service Project Coordinator for Boy Scout Troop 366. “So, we are planning on going forward as normal, but we may have to make adjustments closer to the time, depending on what the regulations are.”

Troop 366’s goal is to collect enough money to purchase remembrance wreaths for the 234 veterans interred at the cemetery. This year’s theme is “Be an American Worth Fighting For.”

“Our fallen service members sacrificed to ensure our freedom, we can do our part by being active participants in our communities,” Burean said. “Placing a wreath not only honors those who have gone before, but reassures living veterans and their families that they will never be forgotten.”

Every veteran’s name is spoken aloud when a wreath is placed on their grave.

A $15 sponsorship will pay for one wreath made of live greenery – no plastic – to be placed on a veteran’s grave. For every person who contributes $30 to sponsor two wreaths, Wreaths Across America will donate one wreath as part of a three-for-two special.

Folks can sponsor a wreath for a veteran’s grave in Ridgelawn or sponsor one for a loved one buried elsewhere. It will be up to individual sponsors to lay wreaths on graves in other cemeteries.

Sponsorships can be made by visiting the Troop 366 Wreaths Across America website http://bit.ly/WAATROOP366 and clicking on the red button labeled “Sponsor Wreaths.” As of Sunday, Nov. 22, there were 80 wreaths that had been sponsored (33.8% of the goal) with 156 remaining.

Folks are also welcome to send a check made payable to “Troop 366” to Boy Scout Troop 366, c/o Kim Burean, 400 Davis Lake Dr., Oxford, MI 48371. All donations are tax deductible.

The deadline for donations is November 30. “Though if we get donations after the deadline, it will carry over to next year,” Burean said.