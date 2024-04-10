Secretary of State to provide senior services at Addison Senior Center

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LEONARD — The Secretary of State Mobile Office will be visiting the Addison Township Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 1 to provide transaction services for seniors.

Seniors will be offered nearly every service available at a Secretary of State office, according to Senior Center Coordinator Marie May who organized the event. An informational flier detailing the visit lists state transactions offered including driver’s license and ID renewal, title transfers, first-time Michigan IDs and applying for and renewing disability placards.

“It’s efficient,” May said. “You won’t have to wait for your appointment, probably more than 10, 15 minutes depending on the person in front of you, and how many people there are.”

While there is an office in Romeo, May said an advantage of bringing the services to the senior center’s location is that the event “should be a relaxing day” with an opportunity to meet friends, neighbors, and socialize with others. Plus, May said they will accept walk-in appointments, which will be assisted as time is available between scheduled appointments, even though scheduling an appointment is recommended.

Secretary of State visits can create stress surrounding finding all of the necessary papers and the possibility of waiting in line all while making sure you arrive on time. According to May, “this really eliminates that.”

Depending on what the seniors want, May said she was planning on bringing the mobile office back consistently in the future. This year’s visit is partially to offer the services to seniors who leave Michigan for the winter, while potential visits for next year might be scheduled for April and every four months following.

Keeping convenience in mind with 10-minute appointments, the goal is to keep the service running smoothly so that “they’re in and out,” according to May.

“But even if they need extra time, if (they) run into their neighbors or somebody, it’s still good,” May said. “The seniors need seniors. Seniors really need to keep making friends.”

To schedule an appointment with the mobile office at the Addison Township Senior Center or to learn more, contact Marie May at 248-628-3388 or email seniorprogram@addisontwp.org. The Addison Township Senior Center is located at 1440 Rochester Rd.