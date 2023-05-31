Seymour Celebration starts with cruise

The Seymour Celebration, an annual three-day celebration with carnival rides, live music and fireworks at Seymour Lake Township Park, 2795 Seymour Lake Rd., Oxford, is June 8-11.

The first day of the weekend-long event is on June 8 with the Cruising Down Seymour Classic Car Cruise. The event doubles as a fundraiser for the Oxford Community Garden, and runs from 4 to 8 p.m.

Carnival hours are: Thursday, 4 – 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 1 – 11 p.m; Sunday, 1 – 8 p.m. Live music on Friday and Saturday, 7 – 11 p.m. Fireworks at dusk on Friday and Saturday. Pre Sale wristbands will be $30 for an all day ride. Individual ride tickets are also available at $1.50 each or 50 for $60. Rides require 4-6 tickets each (Top Gun Extreme requires 12 tickets or a wristband plus four tickets). For more information call 248-628-1720, or visit OxParkRec.org.