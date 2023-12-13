Sheila Burgin, 87

Sheila Burgin, age 87 of Oxford, Michigan, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2023 in the presence of family members after a brief illness. Born on March 27, 1936 to Stewart and Gertrude Heard in Pontiac, Michigan. She was married in 1953, to James Burgin of Pleasant Gardens, North Carolina, and they went on to have two children, James Jr. and Justin. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 8, 2023. Sheila was a dedicated mom and wife who raised her children to follow their dreams. Family came first and was above all else to Sheila, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill. Sheila is survived by her husband James, her two children James Jr. and Justin (Kelly); and four grandchildren, Madison Taylor (Zach), Emily, Camden, and Katherine. The family will be celebrating Sheila privately, with immediate family.