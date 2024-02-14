Steve Garretson, 79

Steve Garretson – fierce love and faith. That is the best way to characterize Steve Garretson. Family and friends will sincerely miss him after he lost his hard-fought battle with ALS on Jan. 23, 2024. Steve was a humble man who began his journey in West Virginia and moved to Michigan at age 18. He was a loyal man in both his work and personal life, working for Pontiac Motors until retirement and dedicating his life to his loving wife of more than 56 years, Janice (Bull) Garretson. Nothing was more important to Steve than family. He showed everyone he met the meaning of all-in-love with everything he did, from never missing his grandkids sporting events to helping his kids through tough times without hesitation. He loved the simple things in life, including the house he proudly built, his tractor, and especially his dogs, who never missed a meal. His legacy and love will carry on through his family and friends. Steve is survived by his loving wife Janice and his children Becky (Doug) Dalton, Scott (Michelle) Garretson, and Amy (Dave) Landerschier. His grandchildren, Ashley (David) Kearns, Andrew (Erin) Garretson, Ryan (Kierstyn) Endres, Taylor Garretson, Connor Slupski, Mason Landerschier, Kennedy Landerschier, and Brady Garretson, will remember him fondly. He was also a proud great-grandfather to Rilynn Kearns, Nora Kearns, Jack Garretson, and the soon-to-arrive Loralei. Steve leaves behind his sister Sharon Fortune and brother-in-laws Jeff (Carla) Bull and Jim (Oneida) Bull, along with numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Funeral services were held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors in Oxford, Michigan. Memorials may be made to the K9 Stray Rescue League of ALS of Michigan. Reflections may be shared with the family at www.lynchandsonsoxford.com.