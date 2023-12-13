Steven Ray Brabo, 63

Steven Ray Brabo, October 31, 1960 – December 3, 2023 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Steven Ray Brabo at the age of 63 on December 3, 2023. He is survived by his son, Michael Brabo, and his siblings Linda Wood, Sharon Brabo, and Christal (Douglas) Hatch, along with many nieces and nephews. Steven is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Eleanor Brabo, and his siblings Alan Brabo, Pauline Clark, and Karen Brabo. As a proud member of the Sault Ste Marie tribe of Chippewa Indians, Steven held his heritage close to his heart. His passion for fishing and hunting reflected his deep appreciation for nature and the traditions that shaped his life. With an infectious sense of humor, Steven had a remarkable ability to lighten any room. May he rest in peace, leaving behind a legacy of cherished memories. Visitation took place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford on Friday, December 8, 2023 followed by a funeral service. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Oxford.