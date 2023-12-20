Stoney Creek sinks Oxford swimmers

Oxford Boys Swim and Dive lost their home meet against Stoney Creek last Thursday, Dec. 14, 116-69.

Wildcats earning points in individual events were: in the 50-yard freestyle event, Ian Frank in second place in the time of 24.62; Jack Dysarz, fourth, 27.71; Dylan Meeks, fifth, 28.82; 100-yard butterfly, Steven Matyas, fourth, 1:03.90; David Swoish, fifth, 1:04.52; 100-yard freestyle, Olin Charnstrom, first, 47.02; Frank, fourth, 54.35; 100-yard backstroke, Charnstrom, first, 50.50; Dysarz, 1:18.09; 100-yard breaststroke, Chris Jasper, second, 1:06.91; Owen Murphy, third, 1:17.47; Cole Jacob, fourth, 1:20.40; 200-yard freestyle, Steven Matyas, 2:03.83; Torin Dabel, fifth, 2:10.17; 200-yard IM, Jasper, third, 2:16.77; Swoish, fifth, 2:29.76; 500-yard freestyle, Dabel, fourth, 5:54.72; and James McClear, fifth, 6:05.81.

The 200-yard medley relay team with Charnstrom, Jasper, Swoish and Frank finished in first place in the time of 1:44.04.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team with Charnstrom, Matyas, Frank and Jasper finished in second place in the time of 1:35.68. The team of Swoish, McClear, Dabel and Matyas also finished in second place in their 400-yard freestyle relay, 3:51.05.

For 1-meter diving, Liam Pearson finished in first place with 309.50 points after six dives and Nathan LaGest finished in third with 120.35 points.

The Wildcats competed at Troy on Tuesday, Dec. 19. They head to an invitational at Cranbrook-Kingswood on Thursday, Dec. 28.

-WRP