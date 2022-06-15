Streeter is Scoutmaster of the year

Scouting’s local Pontiac-Manito District has named Blake Streeter of Oxford Troop 366 “Scoutmaster of the Year” in recognition of dedication to the youth of his unit.

Representatives from the district, which spans much of Oakland County, attended Troop 366’s Court of Honor at LakePoint Community Church on June 1 to present Streeter with the award. According to the district, this was so Streeter could celebrate with the families he has served for almost a decade.

“It was a great honor,” Streeter said. “I didn’t even know I had been nominated.”

For nine years, Streeter has worked with the young people of the troop, including his four sons. As Scoutmaster, he has empowered the youth leadership to succeed during weekly meetings and nearly a dozen campouts each year. Beyond weekend trips, Streeter has twice accompanied the troop to the National High Adventure Sea base in the Florida Keys, where the youth crewed and slept aboard a tall ship.

Other adventures have included a white water rafting excursion in Pennsylvania and a journey to Pictured Rocks in the Upper Peninsula. Under his guidance, Troop 366 has become the largest Scouting unit serving middle and high school aged youth in Oxford.

“I hope the kids learned everything related to the Scout Law, being involved in the community and becoming better citizens,” Streeter said. “I hope they learned from all the merit badges and perhaps found something that peaks their interest for what they might want to do.”

For Streeter, watching youth attain the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest honor, has been among the most rewarding privileges of a scoutmaster. In April, he witnessed his own son, Dakota, receive the award.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Streeter said of his experience in Scouting.