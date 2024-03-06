Sue Smith, 70

Sue Smith, age 70, born October 30, 1953, passed away on February 28, 2024. She is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, Rod Smith; her son Mike (Angela) Manausa; grandkids Donivan and Madison Manausa; her siblings: Doug and Donna Mann, Dorthy Borgne, Dick and Ginny Mann; and Rod’s siblings: Rick and Diana Smith, Beth Buton, Bonnie and David Elliot, Ross and Danielle Smith. Sue has a lot of extended family that will keep her in their hearts, from many nieces and nephews to many, many cousins in the Mann, Smith and Curlee families. She was preceded in death by her sons Billy Manausa and Jerry Manausa. Sue’s love of her family truly showed in the care she provided for her sons Jerry and Billy in the few short years they were around. She would make sure they had what they needed and enrolled them in the local Muscular Dystrophy Camp. While Jerry and Billy were at camp, Sue was able to spend some precious time with her other son, Mike, at Cedar Point for extra fun. Her grandchildren, Madison and Donivan, remember lots of sleepovers and movies. Grandma would let them stay up late, then wake in the morning to eat Trix cereal while sitting on the kitchen counter. As much as Sue loved her human family, she always had a sweet spot for her fur babies – Callie and Daisy. They were always glad to see her after a long day of work and gave her lots of snuggles and kisses. Sue worked at Farmer Jack up until they closed, then moved to Turning Pointe where she cleaned medical buildings. These past few years, Sue has enjoyed her retirement and returning to the church. She and Rod made many friends at church and we know they will keep Sue in their prayers. The family is asking that donations be given to their church, Oxford United Methodist Church of Oxford, in Sue’s name. Memorial services will be held at the United Methodist Church, 21 E. Burdick St., Oxford, MI 47371 on Saturday March 9 2024 with the service at 11:30 a.m. and a Celebration of Life until 5 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors in Oxford.