Teddy ‘Ted’ Wanamaker, 90

Teddy “Ted” Dexter Wanamaker was 90 years old and passed away January 18, 2025. He was born on August 27, 1934 in Peck, Michigan. His parents were Alvah and Wilma Wanamaker. Ted did not know his mother as she passed away at 29 years old of Typhoid Fever when he was nine months old.

He was married to Arlene Marie Wanamaker (McMann) for 65 years and was a loving father to their two daughters, Diana Wanamaker and Valerie Kemp and a proud grandparent to Sean Riley and Kevin Riley.

His focus all his life was to keep learning and exercising and accomplishing something every day, and he was a follower of Christianity.

He was drafted into the Army in 1954-56 and was stationed in northern France where he experienced military training and study and traveled throughout Europe. He received honors at two different times for the superior manner in which he performed his duties as a soldier. Also, he completed two years of classes and when he was discharged he continued his education and was hired by Sperry-Vickers and entered a five-year management training program doing computer programming, systems design and management. In time, this led to him being promoted to CFO of Europe.

Ted and his family lived in London, England for three years. More promotions followed, leading to CFO Vickers North America Group. He was placed in a position of product placement, acquisition, assessment and licensure. He was with Vickers for about 30 years.

A memorial visitation for Ted will be held Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 from noon to 2 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr., Rochester, Michigan 48307, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.