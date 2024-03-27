Terry Lee Hallead, 84, died March 13, 2024 at his home in Oxford, Michigan from Parkinson’s. He was born May 6,1939 in Ovid, Michigan, to parents Roland and Charline (Hay) Hallead. His sister Bonita was born in 1949. Terry graduated from Ovid High School in 1957 with a great interest in music. He received a music scholarship to Michigan State University. Adding to his study in music he received a teaching degree majoring in history. His teaching career started in Buchanan, Michigan, in 1961 instructing 7-8 graders in math and chorus. Terry spent several years singing in a barber shop quartet in the Oxford area. In 1962, Terry moved to Oxford and began teaching history at Oxford High School. He continued music by assisting the band director. He took his senior class to Bermuda for their senior trip. He added a print shop class to the curriculum. Retirement came in July 2009. During his teaching career he met Loretta Spiker, a personal secretary for the superintendent of schools. She had two boys, Scott and Brian. They married celebrating over 40 years together, raising the boys, traveling to Las Vegas and Michigan State. After the movie came out, Terry made his own Bucket List. It consisted of an MSU drummer tattoo, designed by him, sky diving, riding in a hot air balloon, and driving to the casinos in Mt. Pleasant. The last three done between ages 75 and 82. Terry was predeceased by his parents, daughter-in-law, Debra Spiker, and wife, Loretta (Corky). He is survived by his sister, Bonita Jones, Germantown, Tennessee, nephew Steven (Mary) Matthies and family; sons Scott Spiker (Sonya Moak) Brian Spiker (Alice); grandchildren Clayton (Ashley) Spiker, Josh Spiker, Ashley (Tyler) Gucwa; great-grandchildren: six sisters-in-law: Charlotte Earp, niece: Paula (Hume) Miller, Perry (Amy) Earp and family, and many cousins. A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date.