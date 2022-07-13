Thank you for your coverage

Dear Editor,

My name is Sawyer Hope, I am a Scout with Troop 366 in Oxford and I just wanted to say thank you for spotlighting my Scoutmaster Mr. Streeter on his award of Scoutmaster of the Year. He means a lot to our Troop and we appreciate you sharing that with the community.

Our Troop is very active in Oxford and are happy to give back to the community. We are lucky to have a leader like Mr. Streeter and the other adults active with our troop. Recently our troop has changed our Charter Organization to Lakepoint Community Church. We are very active with the Veterans Ministry at Lakepoint. At the end of July some members of our troop, along with community veterans, will be participating in the ceremonies and events to serve and honor homeless veterans and local veterans at the Lakepoint Veterans BBQ on Saturday, July 30 at 11:00 am.

Again, I appreciate your coverage of Troop 366 in the leader and am hopeful to see more stories in the future.

Yours in Scouting,

Sawyer Hope

Assistant Senior Patrol Leader

Troop 366

Sawyer Hope 847 Baldwin meadow Dr Oxford MI 48371