The 1918 influenza pandemic & its effect

On Saturday, at 1 p.m., genealogist Katherine Willson, of Dexter, will present “The 1918 Influenza Pandemic and its Effect on our Ancestors” via Zoom, an online meeting platform that allows viewers to “attend” this event from the comfort and safety of your home.

More Americans were killed by the global 1918 Influenza (Spanish Flu) Pandemic than in the Great War. This virus had tragic implications on our ancestors’ communities and in their own families. Review the timeline of the pandemic’s spread, the direct and indirect effect of this health crisis on individuals, and the sources to consult for a greater understanding of its impact.

“She is an engaging and dynamic genealogy lecturer at local, regional and national conferences,” Laura Fromwiller, Head of Adult Services at the Oxford Library said.

Please register for this program at miopl.org, at the library’s adult services desk or call 248-628-3034. Registrants will receive an email prior to the event with the login information. There is no cost.