The Oxford RoboCats host annual First Lego League Expo

Avery G., Neil H, and Noah G. show kids this seasons competition robot. Photos provided

By Morgan Kindermann

Special to the Leader

OXFORD – Oxford High School’s FIRST robotics competition team, Team 2137, The Oxford RoboCats, hosted their annual FLL Explore Expo on March 16 at Oxford Elementary. At the event, 187 students across all the FLL Explore teams in Oxford Robotics participated in 13 STEM activities and presented their Lego projects from the season.

The RoboCats had all their 29 FLL Explore teams rotate through various STEM stations. They were able to make buttons, drive Sphero BOLTs, build cup towers, experiment with circuitry, build Lego contraptions and more.

Teams from the other levels were there as well. Each level, including the RobobCats, gave robot demonstrations for their different challenges for the season. The RoboCats, along with the middle school FTC teams, judged all of the Explore team’s Masterpiece projects from the season.

The RoboCats competed in the district qualifying competition at Troy High School in Troy, Michigan on March 28-30.

To track the team’s success, follow them on Facebook and Instagram, as well as www.team2137.com.