The Wildcats prepare to take to the Gridiron

2024 season is about ‘identity’, coach says

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

Oxford Twp. — The Oxford varsity football team returned to the field on Aug. 12 and spent last week conditioning, running drills and plays in preparation for the 2024 season.

Oxford head coach Zach Line, who is in his fifth season with the team, said he’s optimistic about the squad this season.

“This off season was probably one of our best going from the weight room to of the camps in June, July we’ve had really good attendance and I attribute that to our senior group,” Line said. “Our word this year has been identity. We know the outside perception of Oxford, of who we are. We want to make sure that teams and town when they come to play Oxford they learn who we are. We work hard, we hit hard, we act right, we finish that way.”

Oxford finished 4-6 in 2023 but has 24 seniors returning this year including running back Luke Johnson and quarterback Jack Hendrix, both of whom led the Wildcat offense last season.

Other leading returners on offense include running back Preston Wilder, tight ends Drew Cady and Dean Rice, wide receivers Owen Pavlock, Jake Champagne, Liam O’Neil and Eli Carpenter, and the offensive line trio of Liam Carr, Nolan Cumbey and Brendan Cass.

Defensively, the Wildcats will play Luke Johnson and Dean Rice at linebacker, Owen Pavlock and Liam O’Neil at defensive back and Brendan Cass and Reed Swiss on the defensive line.

Drew Cady will once again take the kicking duties for the Wildcats, while Luke Johnson is the snapper and Owen Pavlock is returner for special teams.

A key feature of the team is that they are a more experienced, battle-tested group, Line said.

The Wildcats open the season at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Utica Eisenhower. The first home game is 7 p.m. Sept. 6 versus Harper Woods.

Oxford has five home games this season, including key OAA Red matchups against Clarkston (Sept. 13), Lake Orion (Sept. 20), Rochester Adams (Oct. 4) and West Bloomfield (Oct. 10).

Oxford’s assistant coaches are Brandon Groedl, Eric Ghiacuic, Mike King, Trevor Potts, Gret Ganfield, Tyler Price and Brady Carpenter.

This season, there will be some crossover games between the OAA Red and the OAA White teams.

Coaches and players representing the 22 football teams in the Oakland Activities Association met at Rochester High School on Aug. 9 to give an overview of their upcoming seasons, with each saying that the OAA is one of, if not the toughest leagues in the state.

In the OAA Red coaches preseason coaches’ poll, Lake Orion received two first place votes and West Bloomfield received one. Clarkston, Oxford and Rochester Adams round out the Red division, the highest division in the OAA.