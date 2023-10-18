Thirty-nine Oxford High School students inducted in NHS

On Sept. 27, 2023, 39 students were inducted into the Oxford High School Freda Quayle Chapter of the National Honor Society. National Honor Society is a group of dedicated students who exemplify the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, leadership, character and service.

Students with a 3.5 grade point average or higher are invited to join NHS at the end of their sophomore year. Students must also complete 40 hours of community service that occurred after eighth grade and prior to their junior year of high school.

The Faculty Council reviews the student’s activity packets and determines whether each student meets the requirement for admittance into Oxford High School’s Freda Quayle Chapter of the National Honor Society.

While in National Honor Society, students must continue to be an example of good character to their peers inside and outside of school, maintain a 3.5 GPA and continue to serve the community.

The 2023-2024 new NHS members are:

Ella Bailey, Natalie Bales, Mallory Bigelow, Taylor Brodeur, Amelia Brown, Aidan Burkhardt, Serenity Carr, Lillilon Carter, Michael Cass, Brady Cinato, Jack Cinato, Carly Clark, Madeline Delaney, Luke Diegel, Jenna Duong, Kathryn Dupras, Natasha Dysarz, Elizabeth Gerke, Sarah Gibbons, Therese Godfryd, Cecilia Kozloff, Teagen Lepping, Owen Murphy, Sierra Musial, Skye Nahas, Rylee Neisler, Hayley-Kate Nelms, Daphne Palmer, Owen Pavlock, Rebecca Secord, Frederick Shepherd, Rowan Spear, Lorelei Spurgeon, Angelina Stickney, Karol Tellez-Nunez, Anna Terenzi, Rachael Thom, Logan Young, Samantha Zeiter.

Executive Board: President Sean Wilson, Vice President Maggie Casper, Secretary Jenna Miller, Treasurer Ellie Gieselman, Historian Caitlyn Ivory.

Photo by Wheaton Photography