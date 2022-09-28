Toni Powelson, 73

Toni Powelson, loving wife, devoted mother, doting grandma and loyal friend, died September, 25, 2022. She was 73.

Born on February 17, 1949, in Detroit, to her loving parents, Tillie and Dominic Filippis, she graduated from Pershing High School. She was a tireless worker, always balancing work and family and making everyone she met feel like the most important person in the world. She spent many years doing what she loved – bartending at local bowling alleys. She always knew your name, but more importantly what you would order. She met an amazing man, George “Stretch” Powelson, at one of those bowling alleys. Stretch pursued her love, became her husband, and became the best dad for her children that any mother could wish for.

She finally hung up her mixologist career to take on her most famous and loved role, that of a full-time grandma, for which she spent many days and nights doting on and taking care of her grandchildren. Insisting on sleepovers, and having ice cream or homemade donuts, or both, for breakfast made her heart swell. As the #1 fan, Grandma Toni attended every award ceremony, school play, band concert, soccer game, basketball game, and baseball game she could. She proudly displayed her grandchildren’s sports-themed yard signs, wore their spirit wear, and supported every fundraiser.

Toni was a caregiver at heart, taking care of her husband, and insisting on feeding anyone who came to her home. With hospice, she cared for her mother at home so that she could die at home surrounded by family. In her later years, Toni volunteered for Cardinal Hospice in Oxford, and was always giving of herself and putting others’ needs before hers.

Toni was an avid bargain shopper, unbelievable cook, video poker player, animal lover, music enthusiast, Minnesota Vikings fan, Facebook commentor, and second mom and grandma to many.

She is survived by her husband George, her two children from her first marriage, Jim Brummitt (Lori) and Deanee Brummitt Mauser (John Domanick), and her son George Powelson (Darlene), grandchildren Lauren Mauser, Madison Mauser, Nolan Mauser, and George Powelson, Jr., along with bonus grandchildren Kayla LeFebvre, Kourtney LeFebvre, Kyle Jerore, Joseph Domanick and Austin LeFebvre. Not to forget her fat, sassy, and now very sad, cat Boo.

Visitation is Saturday, October 1, from 2-4 p.m., at Modetz Funeral Home, Silverbell Chapel, 100 E Silverbell Road, Orion. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home beginning at 4 p.m.

Immediately following the memorial service, all are welcome to join family and friends at a gathering to celebrate Toni’s life at Alfoccino Italian Restaurant 2225 N. Opdyke Road, Auburn Hills, Mi 48326.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made directly to a family member to support the ongoing care of George “Stretch” Powelson.

