Tons of fun at Seymour Celebration

Four days of fun were had by kids of all ages – from the young to the old – at the annual Seymour Celebration, at Seymour Lake Township Park. The celebration lasted from Thursday through Sunday. Complete with live music, a car show, carnival rides, boardwalk, corn dogs and more thousands of people enjoyed themselves. The heat didn’t keep the crowd out, but drought conditions prior to Sunday led to the cancellation of the fireworks shows. The Cruisin’ Down Seymour Car Cruise featured over 60 classic cars and raised $1,300 for Oxford’s Community Garden program. Photos by D. Rush.