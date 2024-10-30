OXFORD — Over 300 kids dressed up for the Halloween holiday for Clear Lake Elementary’s annual Trunk or Treat last Friday.

Kids visited trunks with a variety of different themes including movies, television, sports and places. Kids received special goodie bags from deputies from Oakland County Sheriff Department – Oxford Township substartion as well as candy and a fire hat from the Oxford Township Fire Department.

The trunk winners for the night were the Detroit Lions Sports Center play by play in first place; Bluey, second; and Charlie Brown.