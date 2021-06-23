Uptown Allstars kick off Concerts in the Park

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

After taking last year off, concerts in downtown’s Centennial Park returned June 17, with a warm summer evening of lighthearted fun. Perhaps 200 people filled the park with lawn chairs and blankets to listen to The Uptown Allstars cover Americana rock classics like Proud Mary and Brick House. The band includes Oxford High School’s athletic director and assistant principal Jordan Ackerman on vocals and conga drums, and band teacher John Hill on the drum set.

“It’s so great to see the community come out,” said Kelly Westbrook, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority. “We’re blessed with a beautiful night, but I think especially after last year, with COVID, just to see everybody out, it’s such a great feeling.”

Before the concert, Oxford’s first farmers’ market set up wares under tents in the empty lot at 15 N. Washington St. The market will continue from 4:30 to 6:30 before each Thursday night concert this summer through Aug. 12. More vendors are planned for tomorrow, June 24.

The DDA concert series, sponsored by Oxford Bank and Oxford School of Music will continue Thursday nights this summer, 7-9 p.m. Tomorrow night, Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations will perform.

There will be no concert or market July 1. July 8 will be a special “Family Night” in the park with activities from 5 to 7p.m. and a magic show 7-8p.m