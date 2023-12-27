Victor Jennings Bovee III, 75, of Silverwood, MI, passed away on December 11, 2023. He was born on November 3, 1948 to James and Bernadene Bovee in Oxford, MI. Vic will be deeply missed by his surviving family members, including his daughter Colby and son Corey Mercer of South Boardman, MI, his beloved longtime girlfriend Katie Gromer, step-son Buddy Boose of Alger, MI, grandsons Justin Mercer, Shaun Aikin, and Corbyn Mercer, granddaughter Catira (Tyler) Leffingwell, great-grandsons Owen, Leeland, and Brayden Mercer, great-granddaughter Natalie Mercer, great-grandson Kyler Leffingwell, and great-granddaughter Arvella Leffingwell. Victor, known to his loved ones as Vic, had a fulfilling career in the well drilling business, working alongside his father for many years. He also dedicated himself to being a cement driver, contributing his skills and expertise to the industry. Vic was a Vietnam Veteran serving from 1965-1968 in the 82nd and 101st Airborne Division. In his free time, Vic pursued his passions for hunting and fishing, often accompanied by his best friend and brother Clarence Millen. Vic cherished these moments spent in nature, finding solace and joy in the great outdoors. He was also an avid music fan, something he passed along to his daughter at a very young age. Some of his favorites were Kenny G, Chuck Mangione, and classic rock. He was a family-oriented man, finding immense happiness in the company of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Their presence brought him immeasurable joy, and he treasured every moment shared with them. Vic had a deep appreciation for Corvettes and was a proud owner of several throughout his lifetime. His love for these iconic cars extended beyond ownership, as he also collected Corvette memorabilia, further showcasing his passion for these remarkable vehicles. Victor was preceded in death by his father James Bovee and his mother Bernadene Bovee, brother Steven Bovee, cousin Mike Bovee, and sadly, his most precious great-granddaughter Keira Leffingwell, who passed away just 1 year and 5 days before his own passing. Vic’s legacy will live on through the memories he created with his loved ones and the impact he made in their lives. He will be remembered as a hardworking individual who found fulfillment in his career and treasured the time spent with his family. May his soul find eternal peace. A memorial visitation was held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors on Thursday, December 21, 2023 followed by a memorial service.