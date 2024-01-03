Village council approves first reading of purchasing ordinance

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

The Oxford Village Council is one step closer to adopting a newly amended purchasing ordinance after the council voted 4-0 to approve the first reading of the amendment at its Dec. 12 meeting.

Council has been working toward amending its purchasing ordinance for some time now after a meeting in July where council approved a bid award to Birmingham Sealcoat, Inc. in the amount of $247,816.30 for the village office’s north east parking lot rehabilitation project despite Birmingham Sealcoat’s bid being more than $10,000 more than the lowest bid and 17% more than the village engineer’s estimate on the project.

At that meeting, village Attorney Bob Davis informed council that the current purchasing policy in the Village of Oxford states that if the village receives a local bid, that bid must be treated as the lowest bid.

According to Davis the local preference for the purchasing ordinance had been put in place several years ago when council members at the time were “adamant” about having it as part of their ordinance, despite Davis’s concerns.

Since then, council has reviewed drafts of the ordinance but has not finalized it due to slight concerns with changes made, including a line change that would allow the village manager to make purchases of up to $10,000 (up from $5,000) without council approval.

At the meeting on Dec. 12, however, council tabled that particular line item and focused only on the local preference section.

“I think it’s important that we concentrate on the other part (local preference) and move forward tonight if possible,” said village Manager Joe Madore. “I think it would be best to focus on that because we know we have some bids going out here in the spring so I’d like to see these items in place, I think it’s in the best interest of the village.”

The amended ordinance states that bidders being located in the village of Oxford that are within 5% but no more than $5,000 higher than the responsible low bid amount, that contractor may be given the opportunity to match the low bid amount as long as there are no substantial difference in the services or materials being provided and for bidders located in Oxford Township that are within 3% but no more than $3,000 with the same stipulations.

“Essentially, we are still giving a local preference but we’re giving the local contractor the opportunity to match the price of the lowest bidder. So, the village isn’t losing money but we still have a local preference,” said Council President Kelsey Cooke.

Cooke raised the question to council on if they wanted a local preference at all, asking if they wanted true competition in the market or to reward local contractors.

Cooke also noted that while she wasn’t completely sure, anything that gives preference rather than having a true bidding process is a risk in her mind.

“I know Mr. Davis reviewed this and didn’t have any concerns with it and we’ve had the other one in place for a long time – I don’t think that ever had any challenges, but,” Cooke said.

Additionally, there were concerns that contractors would make up money by ordering changes that would then increase the cost of the project.

Councilmember Maureen Helmuth spoke to say she felt local companies should have the opportunity to change their offer to beat the lowest bidder

Councilmember Jacob Nicosia echoed Helmuth’s thoughts.

“I like this. I think it serves constituents in the village and they should get a chance to at least meet it if they can,” Nicosia said. “I do share those concerns about the change orders but I think maybe as part of the bidding process, isn’t that also on us to take a look at what’s being bid out and make sure it matches?”

Council is expected to hold a second reading on the amended ordinance at its next meeting on Jan. 9.