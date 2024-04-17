Village council can expect 45 days before receiving PUD construction schedule from DTE

Oxford Village Council can expect to wait 45 days before receiving a construction schedule for parking lot lighting at the Planned Unit Development (PUD) located at 32 E. Burdick St, according to comments village manager Joseph Madore made at a council meeting on April 9.

Receiving a construction schedule does not mean the lighting installation will begin after the 45-day wait for the parking lot also located on E. Burdick St.

The DDA approved the PUD agreement at a meeting in November 2015, and the planning commission approved the site plan in August 2016. — J.G.