Village OKs E. Burdick Street repairs

Winter completion targeted

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

OXFORD — The Oxford Village Council voted 6-0 to authorize village Manager Joe Madore to sign a contract with ROWE Professional Services Company for repairs to East Burdick Street during a council meeting on June 11.

The motion was made by President Pro-Tem Allison Kemp and supported by Council member Maureen Helmuth. Council President Kelsey Cooke was absent.

Madore said the village would like to complete the project before winter.

“And it’s not a long, long project,” Madore said. “It could be two weeks.”

According to a letter sent by ROWE to Madore, most of the work is proposed “just to the west of Glaspie Street.”

Spot removal, curb and gutter replacement where needed, some drive approach replacement, plus milling and resurfacing, or full-depth replacement, are listed in the letter to occur from 55 to 73 E. Burdick St. Around 400 feet of the street’s north side and about 75 feet of the south side, from 68 to 70 E. Burdick St, will be worked on.

“Again, and the detour plan we looked at too, about those coming in from Lakeville Road out there in town,” Madore said. “If they’re looking south, we can detour them…down Glaspie to Drahner. If they’re heading north, we’ll send them up by the high school to Ray Road. Obviously, others need to come through, and we’ll have to look at the detail of that plan.”

There is no cost estimate for the project at this time, according to Madore, but Madore told the council the “project could be in the $40,000 to $50,000 range.”

Funds up to around $24,000 are available from the Oakland County Local Road improvement program to match with the village’s funds, according to the memorandum. Major road funds can also be used for the project.

Madore also said the stretch from Glaspie Street to M-24 is the only federal aid eligible funds in the village. If the village is lucky, Madore said it could get federal aid dollars to redo the entire stretch from Glaspie Street to M-24 by 2030.

“But in the meantime, we can’t wait.”

ROWE is also overseeing the Park Street water main construction project.