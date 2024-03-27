Virginia Schreiber, 82

Virginia Jane (Szuba) Schreiber passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on March 12, 2024 with her children, Raymond Matthew and Kaylene Virginia by her side. Born March 2, 1942 to Stanley A. and Sophie Szuba in Detroit, MI, Virginia grew up in Detroit with two brothers, Stanley B. (Barbara) and her twin, Joseph A. (Carrie). She graduated from Rosary High School in 1960, and from Wayne State University with a BS in Education. At the age of 46, she completed her MA in Education from Eastern Michigan University. She taught multiple generations of kids to read as an early elementary teacher for over 25 years in Taylor, MI. Virginia married Raymond Michael Schreiber on August 22, 1964 in Detroit, MI. They had three children: Karen Virginia, who passed away in 2023, Raymond Matthew (Jamie) and Kaylene Virginia (Neil) and were married 51 years before Raymond Michael’s passing in 2016. They were best friends and shared a lifetime of memories building their family together. Virginia was a loving and involved grandmother to five wonderful grandkids: Benjamin Schreiber Detrick, Lauren Elizabeth Schreiber Detrick, Julianna Schreiber Detrick, Logan Schreiber Young and Mason Schreiber Young. Her grandchildren meant the world to her. She provided unconditional love, encouragement and nurturing to her kids as well as grandkids throughout her life. She was a talented and creative woman with a “mean sweet tooth.” Her creative and artistic abilities spanned her entire life. She was well known throughout her teaching career as a skilled and expert art teacher in her classrooms. She continued tapping all of her artistic talents after retiring in Oxford, MI and became a prolific painter and illustrator. She loved her crossword puzzles, Sudoku, solitaire and Reality TV. She was particularly fond of rooting her grandsons on to victory at their travel hockey and high school hockey games and was known by everyone as the “Hockey Grandma.” She will be forever loved and forever missed. To honor her wishes, there will be no public funeral. The immediate family will gather everyone to remember, laugh and cherish a lifetime of memories.