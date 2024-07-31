Voters head to the polls on Tuesday

Precinct locations, absent voter information included

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — The primary election is Tuesday and Oxford Township Clerk Curtis Wright and his staff are working diligently to process stacks of absent voter ballot requests, register new voters and prepare for the upcoming election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Aug. 6 and close at 8 p.m. (See below for precinct locations.)

In Oxford Township – including the Village of Oxford – as of July 29 there are 18,108 registered voters on the voting rolls, with 4,649 absentee ballots sent out, said Oxford Township Deputy Clerk Susan McCullough.

“There’s so many different ways to vote now,” Wright said. “It’s pretty much democracy at its finest. I just hope people get out and vote.”

Oxford residents can register for the election in-person at Oxford Township Hall, 300 Dunlap Rd., through election day.

Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis, Clerk Curtis Wright and Treasurer Joe Ferrari are all running unopposed in their reelection bids.

In the race for Oxford Township trustee, incumbents Rod Charles, Catherine Colvin, Jonathan Nold are seeking reelection. Charles Kniffen, Jeffrey M. Omtvedt and David Wagner are challenging for the seats. The top four candidates with the most votes will serve four-year terms on the Oxford Township Board of Trustees. Incumbent Trustee Margaret Payne did not seek reelection.

For additional information on elections in Oxford Township, visit the clerk’s page on the Oxford Township website, www.oxfordtownship.org, contact the clerk’s office at 248-628-9787 or go in-person to Oxford Township Hall.

Early voting

Voters in Oxford, Orion and Addison townships will also be able to vote nine days early in-person at Orion Township Hall, 2323 Joslyn Rd. Early voting runs now through Aug. 4, and is administered under the Oakland County Elections Division.

Michigan voters approved a constitutional amendment in November 2022 that gives voter the right to vote early and in person at early voting sites before statewide and federal elections. Proposal 22-2 requires that early voting precincts must be open for nine consecutive days beginning on the second Saturday before the election and on the Sunday before the election for at least eight hours each day.

Precinct locations

Precinct 1: Oxford United Methodist Church, 21 E. Burdick St.

Precinct 2: Village of Oxford Community Room, 22 W. Burdick St.

Precinct 3: Oxford Free Methodist Church, 790 S. Lapeer Rd.

Precinct 4: LakePoint Community Church, 1550 W. Drahner Rd.

Precinct 5: LakePoint Community Church, 1550 W. Drahner Rd.

Precinct 6: Oxford Parks & Recreation Community Room, 2795 Seymour Lake Rd.

Precinct 7: Oxford Public Library, 530 Pontiac Rd.