Washington Square to receive planter boxes and other furniture

OXFORD — Oxford’s Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors approved funding to be spent on bringing furniture to Washington Square at its meeting on April 15.

This includes spending $3,100 on six movable boxes to act as garden beds that measure 8 feet long and 22 inches tall. Tall grass will be planted in some of the boxes, according to DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook.

“What we want to do is have the front of Washington Square, towards M-24, just have a little bit of a sound barrier,” Westbrook said. “It’s just so loud in there, and even with the speakers it’s hard to hear the music.”

The boxes acting as a barrier will be able to stay set up for markets and events, for decorating during Christmas, and for other places in the community if necessary, according to Westbrook.

The DDA will also use the remaining money from their T-Mobile-and-consumers grant to buy umbrellas with solar-powered lights and other furniture. – J.G.